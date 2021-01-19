What you need to know
- Apple has unveiled a new Apple Arcade avenue in select Apple Stores.
- The avenue shows off both popular titles and accessories.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Stores around the world have installed new displays to highlight some of the games found on Apple Arcade, Apple's gaming subscription service. The interactive demos, according to the report, are powered by QR codes.
A grid of acrylic app icons fills the backdrop of the new Apple Arcade Avenue. Each icon is driven by an iPad playing an eye-catching animation. Current featured titles include Skate City, Crossy Road Castle, WHAT THE GOLF?, and more. Demo iPhones and iPads are loaded with all of the featured games, and Apple has also created an experience you can take with you. Press any of the acrylic icons and you're invited to continue in the App Store with a QR code that leads to Apple Arcade. In countries where Apple Arcade is currently unavailable, the new display is themed around the App Store.
In addition to showcasing some of the games on the service, the display also highlights some of the accessories that can take for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV gaming experience to the next level.
Apple's latest collection of third-party gaming accessories includes controllers like the Sony PlayStation DUALSHOCK4, Razer Kishi, SteelSeries Nimbus+, and the Rotor Riot Wired Game Controller. Also highlighted are Beats Solo Pro headphones.
Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month or as part of each different tier of the Apple One subscription bundles.
