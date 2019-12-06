This was first reported by MacRumors which cites forum posts and more as evidence something is amiss. I, too, have been following Twitter and podcast discussions surrounding this problem. The Verge's Nilay Patel mentioned it a couple of weeks ago, for example.

Some users are reporting that Apple TV+ content is no longer available in Dolby Vision when viewed via Apple TV 4K. Shows previously available in the extended HDR format aren't anymore, with TVs falling back to the standard HDR instead.

Seems like Apple TV+ has stopped delivering shows in Dolby Vision? Both Morning Show and See in regular HDR now, other DV stuff works fine.

The Connected podcast team also discussed the issue on a recent episode, too.

Users report that shows like "See," and "The Morning Show" that previously offered Dolby Vision currently do not, including specific episodes that were fine until recently.

Oddly, this issue doesn't appear to impact all users although the reports do seem to be increasing in number. Apple is yet to comment on what's happening, or why, but those watching on fancy Dolby Vision TVs will no doubt be keen to get their money's worth when watching Apple's shows.

Dolby Vision is an improvement over standard HDR in one key way. As images are displayed on-screen, additional information is provided to the TV that allows it to adjust its output accordingly. That can result in a higher dynamic range than would normally be available via standard HDR, which doesn't adjust on the fly.

Are you suffering from this problem? I'd love to know what hardware you're watching on if so. Shout out in the comments below!