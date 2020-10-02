Some people are reporting that they can now watch 4K YouTube videos on their Apple TV, according to Flatpanels HD.

According to the report, people are noting via Reddit that they can now see a 4K option when watching YouTube content via the app on Apple TV, but there are caveats. You'll need tvOS 14 or later to be installed and even then, it seems to only be working for select people – suggesting this is a server-side change that needs to happen for all of us. You'll also need to be using an Apple TV 4K but you knew that already.