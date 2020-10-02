What you need to know
- Some people can now watch 4K YouTube videos on Apple TV.
- There's still no support for HDR, though.
- Only 30fps videos will work, too.
Some people are reporting that they can now watch 4K YouTube videos on their Apple TV, according to Flatpanels HD.
According to the report, people are noting via Reddit that they can now see a 4K option when watching YouTube content via the app on Apple TV, but there are caveats. You'll need tvOS 14 or later to be installed and even then, it seems to only be working for select people – suggesting this is a server-side change that needs to happen for all of us. You'll also need to be using an Apple TV 4K but you knew that already.
It isn't all good news, though. There is no support for HDR right now and not all 4K video is supported. Anything that runs at more than 30fps is out, too.
At this time, Apple TV 4K supports YouTube videos in 4K resolution at up to 30fps frame rates. Videos in 50fps or 60fps drop to 1440p resolution.
Still, it's a start and we can only hope that the feature will be rolling out to everyone in due course. Hopefully, the 30fps and HDR limitations will be worked out, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
