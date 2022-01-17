Someone added CarPlay to their Tesla using a Raspberry Pi

What you need to know
- Tesla cars do not support Apple CarPlay despite having a huge touch screen.
- A developer has found a way to install a custom Android built onto a Raspberry Pi to push CarPlay to the Tesla's screen.
- The required software will be shared when it's ready for prime time.
Did you know that you still can't use Apple's CarPlay It remains one of the strangest omissions from Tesla electric vehicles to date but where there's a will, there's a way. One developer has found a way to use Tesla's built-in web browser and a custom Android build to get things working.
The gist is simple — install the custom Android build onto a Raspberry Pi and use that as a go-between for your iPhone and your car's display. In reality, it's more complicated than that — but as this Tesla North report shows, it definitely works.
... one developer has created a hack to run Apple CarPlay in their Tesla. Polish developer Michał Gapiński shared his CarPlay hack, which runs in Tesla's in-car browser. We see the CarPlay interface, Apple Maps, plus working Apple Music that even plays in the background.
Gapiński says that we can expect this software to be made available to everyone once it's "polished" to a suitable level. That could be something for Tesla drivers to keep tabs on, although it probably isn't a solution for everyone!
Apple CarPlay is one of the best iPhone features that Tesla drivers don't get to enjoy and while it's fair to say that the Tesla in-car systems are among the best in the business, it's still an odd thing to leave out. Maybe Tesla will bring CarPlay to its cars one day in the future.
