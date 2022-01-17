Someone added CarPlay to their Tesla using a Raspberry Pi

Did you know that you still can't use Apple's CarPlay It remains one of the strangest omissions from Tesla electric vehicles to date but where there's a will, there's a way. One developer has found a way to use Tesla's built-in web browser and a custom Android build to get things working.

The gist is simple — install the custom Android build onto a Raspberry Pi and use that as a go-between for your iPhone and your car's display. In reality, it's more complicated than that — but as this Tesla North report shows, it definitely works.

... one developer has created a hack to run Apple CarPlay in their Tesla. Polish developer Michał Gapiński shared his CarPlay hack, which runs in Tesla's in-car browser. We see the CarPlay interface, Apple Maps, plus working Apple Music that even plays in the background.

Steering wheel controls + current state of #teslaCarPlay on video. Next step is to improve Wi-Fi connection, the stream is 2x smoother when viewed on my laptop pic.twitter.com/0wFFUQQPkx — Michał Gapiński (@mikegapinski) January 14, 2022

Gapiński says that we can expect this software to be made available to everyone once it's "polished" to a suitable level. That could be something for Tesla drivers to keep tabs on, although it probably isn't a solution for everyone!

Apple CarPlay is one of the best iPhone features that Tesla drivers don't get to enjoy and while it's fair to say that the Tesla in-car systems are among the best in the business, it's still an odd thing to leave out. Maybe Tesla will bring CarPlay to its cars one day in the future.