If you hop on over to 68kMLA right now you can see the closest thing to magic you'll come across this year. Because someone took Spotify and made it work on a Macintosh SE/30. And it's glorious.

As you might imagine making it all work isn't just a case of powering up the old, old computer and installing Spotify from the internet. It's all considerably more complicated than that and required the building of a whole new app. It's called MacPlayer and it's up on GitHub.

The first version is pretty basic, it just plays your Spotify playlists. You can browse tracks, and the app displays 1-bit album art, which I think is a bit of fun.

Forum-goer "ants" even had to create a workaround just to sign in, with Spotify's use of OAuth causing authentication issues for the aging computer.