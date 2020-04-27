Every so often something happens and I find myself writing something I never expected to. That's good, it keeps things exciting. And then something happens that's just...odd. But as with so many things in life, there's a lesson to be learned. Like the lesson that tells us not to wear AirPods in the bathroom while doing....business.

Unfortunately, that's a lesson that was hard earned by Redditor NerdWith_A_Tan after they managed to flush their toilet at just the right time to watch an AirPod Pro vanish into a watery grave. I, err, kid you not!

I was listening to atp on the throne, I lean over to flush after finishing my business and I feel my left AirPod pro wiggle out of my ear. I see it tumble end over end bounce off one side of the rim then the other and see it fall into the toilet as the flush reaches it crescendo... and it's gone.

This would give Bambi a run for its money as far as sad stories go!

Now might be a good time to check out those Comply foam tips!

Once more for those at the back – don't wear AirPods in the bathroom.

As for NerdWith_A_Tan, you're going to need this: