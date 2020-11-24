From December, TaHoma users have the choice: In addition to the TaHoma app, they can also control their io-motorized outdoor sun protection solutions via Siri voice control, Apple Home App, or CarPlay in the car. The sentence "Hey Siri, open the roller shutters of the bedroom" can therefore trigger the command while driving home as well as from bed in the morning. (translated).

Somfy has announced (via iFun.de ) that it will be bringing support for Apple's HomeKit to its line of motorized shades starting next month. Beginning December 1st, a free update to the Somfy TaHome Gateway will add Home app , CarPlay, and Siri controls to roller shutters, outdoor blinds, vertical awnings, screens, terrace awnings, and pergolas within the io-motorized range.

The upcoming update follows previous rollouts earlier this year that brought HomeKit to Somfy's Indoor and Outdoor Security Cameras. A support document from Somfy lists a total of 13 different io-motorized products that will gain HomeKit compatibility, and additional information will be added closer to the release on a dedicated HomeKit page.

Percentage opening information is also no problem, such as: "Hey Siri, drive up all roller shutters to 30 percent." In addition to voice control, HomeKit technology also offers the possibility to control the devices via the iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. The complete range of Somfy's diverse smart home functionalities continues to enable the TaHoma app. (translated).

HomeKit controls will include the ability to open and close Somfy shades remotely, in partial increments, and with scenes and automation that can make management completely hands-free. In addition to HomeKit, the TaHoma Gateway currently supports over 200 smart accessories and voice assistant integration with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.