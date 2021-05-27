Sonic Dash PirateSource: Sega

What you need to know

  • During today's Sonic Central presentation several new games were announced.
  • We also learned that three Sonic iPhone games would be getting updates.
  • A new Party Match mode is coming to Sonic Forces.
  • New tracks and classic characters are coming to Sonic Racing.
  • Pirate themed Sonic and Shadow are coming to Sonic Dash.

Today Sega hosted a Sonic Central presentation announcing several new Sonic games and updates. We also learned about some exciting updates to exisiting iOS and Apple Arcade games. Without further ado, here are the Sonic games and their updates:

Sonic Dash (App Store)

Werehog SonicSource: Sega

  • In May, Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow are coming to Sonic Dash.
  • Players can also unlock some fun things be collecting four birthday-themed items on the track.
  • The Werehog will also be making an appearance this October around Halloween.

Sonic Forces (App Store)

Sonic Forces Super SonicSource: Sega

  • This summer, players can play as Super Sonic in Sonic Forces by harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds.
  • Party Match is coming later this year and allows you to battle friends in private races. Set up exclusive matches with friends and see who is the fastest hedgehog.
  • This October, the Werehog comes in to Sonic Forces. Look for him around Halloween.

Sonic Racing (Apple Arcade)

Sonic RacingSource: Sega

  • Race as a classic character, in a classic car, on three new tracks in a classic zone while being serenaded with brand new music.

It's fun seeing so many updates coming to various Sonic games on iPhone. There are plenty of Sonic games to play on the App Store and on Apple Arcade, so take a look if you're interested.

