What you need to know
- During today's Sonic Central presentation several new games were announced.
- We also learned that three Sonic iPhone games would be getting updates.
- A new Party Match mode is coming to Sonic Forces.
- New tracks and classic characters are coming to Sonic Racing.
- Pirate themed Sonic and Shadow are coming to Sonic Dash.
Today Sega hosted a Sonic Central presentation announcing several new Sonic games and updates. We also learned about some exciting updates to exisiting iOS and Apple Arcade games. Without further ado, here are the Sonic games and their updates:
Sonic Dash (App Store)
- In May, Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow are coming to Sonic Dash.
- Players can also unlock some fun things be collecting four birthday-themed items on the track.
- The Werehog will also be making an appearance this October around Halloween.
Sonic Forces (App Store)
- This summer, players can play as Super Sonic in Sonic Forces by harnessing the power of the Chaos Emeralds.
- Party Match is coming later this year and allows you to battle friends in private races. Set up exclusive matches with friends and see who is the fastest hedgehog.
- This October, the Werehog comes in to Sonic Forces. Look for him around Halloween.
Sonic Racing (Apple Arcade)
- Race as a classic character, in a classic car, on three new tracks in a classic zone while being serenaded with brand new music.
It's fun seeing so many updates coming to various Sonic games on iPhone. There are plenty of Sonic games to play on the App Store and on Apple Arcade, so take a look if you're interested.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models
Following a similar report in January, DigiTimes again says that sensor-shift camera stabilization is coming to all iPhone 13 models
Apple takes one-third of Q1 smartwatch market, says Counterpoint
New figures from Counterpoint indicate Apple took a 33% market share of the smartwatch market in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the Apple Watch SE and Series 6.
Halide developers find the M1 iPad Pro's hidden microscope
The developers behind camera app Halide have put the new M1 iPad Pro through its paces, finding an interesting superpower as they go.
Nintendo has released five different colors for the Switch Lite so far
The Nintendo Switch Lite is shaping up to look like a fantastic handheld variant of Nintendo's hottest gaming machine, but what colors can you get it in? Here's the answer.