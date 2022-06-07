Well, it's that time of year when we get a bunch of updates from various gaming companies about their projects and goals. With the Sonic Central Livestream, we got a "sneak peek at some upcoming news, partnerships, and events" that specifically revolve around Sonic the Hedgehog and his friends. See what Sega is currently working on and what you can look forward to. Sonic Central Livestream

The Sonic Central Livestream started June 7th at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the official stream with this video. Sonic Origins

Four iconic Sonic games come to modern consoles in one collection with Sonic Origins. It releases June 23. Players can also play as Knuckles or Tails to explore brand new modes that weren't in the original sidescrollers. It's coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Epic Game Store, and Steam. Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox

Eggman has kidnapped some Electric Chao to use their life force to power up Metal Sonic and it's up to you to save them within Roblox. Play through the new chemical plant area when it releases on June 11. Players can unlock Amy Chao using the code: [Sonic Central]. Sonic Forces & Sonic Dash

During the summer, characters from the recent Sonic movies will be joining mobile games Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash. Super Shadow comes to Sonic Forces this November. Additionally, Mephiles the Dark comes to Sonic Forces this Halloween season. Plus, Sir Percival comes to both Forces and Dash later this year. Sonic Prime new Netflix animated series

The new animated series called Sonic Prime that centers around the hedgehog and his friends is coming to Netflix in the near future. The short clip we were shown involved Shadow the Hedgehog blasting through a verdant location and breaking rocks. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie

The Hedgehog's latest movie comes to digital and Blu-Ray on August 2, 2022, and includes bloopers, deleted scenes, and a new short that takes place after the events of the movie. Sonic gear

Several Sonic collectibles and products were announced: GFUEL energy formula coming 2022

Jakks Pacific Sonic characters releasing this fall

Razer Sonic Xbox controller orders are available this summer

Moor Art coming soon with new silkscreen prints

Hype will release new clothing and accessories with Sonic characters on them

First 4 Figures collectibles of Amy and Tails are coming soon

Pez now has Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails dispensers for people to buy

EXG Sonic controller holder coming soon

Neamedia is making Sonic figures of the iconic Sonic design from the 90s

Bellfine has created a soft figure Sonic that is available now Sonic 30th Anniversary Concert Live & In-Person

You'll be able to listen to Sonic's iconic music in concert live and in person. Tour Dates for the concert are coming soon. Sonic and Knuckles coming to Fall Guys

Fall Guys is going free to play on Jun 21 and you'll soon be able to play as Sonic or Knuckles this August when new skins come to the popular multiplayer. Sonic Frontiers Prologue