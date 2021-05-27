The trailer shows Sonic platforming around Doctor Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park, attempting to save the Wisps, an alien race the Doctor has enslaved. The Wisps imbue Sonic with various color-coded powers, as befits the game's title. Indeed, the trailer shows off the game's bright, neon colors, which look stunning on current-generation hardware.

SEGA today announced Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of Sonic's 2010 Wii title. The game launches on September 7 and will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store. Preorders for both the standard and digital deluxe edition open today.

Sonic Colors was originally released for the Nintendo Wii and was a follow-up to some of Sonic's more tepid titles, like Sonic Unleashed and Sonic 2006. Colors received positive reviews, at least by comparison. Sonic Colors Ultimate marks the first time the game is coming to non-Nintendo platforms.

The trailer also revealed a number of extras to the digital deluxe edition of the game, including early access, a Baby Sonic keychain, exclusive music and player icons, "gold & silver wearables," and a "Sonic movie boost," which is presumably some kind of movie tie-in item.

An online retailer leaked the existence of a Sonic Colors remake or remaster earlier this year, so this announcement doesn't come as a total surprise. It is part of Sonic's 30th anniversary celebrations, and was announced during the Sonic Central livestream alongside several other nostalgic Sonic projects.

They also announced a Sonic Colors animated spin-off called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, a two-part animation introduced by Roger Craig Smith, the voice of Sonic himself. They showed a few moments of the first episode. It's set to debut sometime this summer.