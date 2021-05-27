What you need to know
- SEGA revealed Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remastered version of the Wii title coming to all current-generation consoles on September 7.
- The game is part of Sonic's 30th anniversary celebrations, one of many games and projects revealed by SEGA during the Sonic Central event.
- Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, an animated show set in the Sonic Colors universe, is coming this summer.
SEGA today announced Sonic Colors Ultimate, a remaster of Sonic's 2010 Wii title. The game launches on September 7 and will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store. Preorders for both the standard and digital deluxe edition open today.
The trailer shows Sonic platforming around Doctor Eggman's Incredible Interstellar Amusement Park, attempting to save the Wisps, an alien race the Doctor has enslaved. The Wisps imbue Sonic with various color-coded powers, as befits the game's title. Indeed, the trailer shows off the game's bright, neon colors, which look stunning on current-generation hardware.
Sonic Colors was originally released for the Nintendo Wii and was a follow-up to some of Sonic's more tepid titles, like Sonic Unleashed and Sonic 2006. Colors received positive reviews, at least by comparison. Sonic Colors Ultimate marks the first time the game is coming to non-Nintendo platforms.
The trailer also revealed a number of extras to the digital deluxe edition of the game, including early access, a Baby Sonic keychain, exclusive music and player icons, "gold & silver wearables," and a "Sonic movie boost," which is presumably some kind of movie tie-in item.
An online retailer leaked the existence of a Sonic Colors remake or remaster earlier this year, so this announcement doesn't come as a total surprise. It is part of Sonic's 30th anniversary celebrations, and was announced during the Sonic Central livestream alongside several other nostalgic Sonic projects.
They also announced a Sonic Colors animated spin-off called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, a two-part animation introduced by Roger Craig Smith, the voice of Sonic himself. They showed a few moments of the first episode. It's set to debut sometime this summer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models
Following a similar report in January, DigiTimes again says that sensor-shift camera stabilization is coming to all iPhone 13 models
Apple takes one-third of Q1 smartwatch market, says Counterpoint
New figures from Counterpoint indicate Apple took a 33% market share of the smartwatch market in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the Apple Watch SE and Series 6.
Halide developers find the M1 iPad Pro's hidden microscope
The developers behind camera app Halide have put the new M1 iPad Pro through its paces, finding an interesting superpower as they go.
Every Sonic game available on the Nintendo Switch
Sonic is celebrating his 30th anniversary, so why not join in on the fun and check out some of the Sonic titles available on the Nintendo Switch.