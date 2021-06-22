In celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary, Sega has been engaging in a lot of cross-overs and fanfare, even dedicating a Sonic Central Digital Event to the occasion. Some celebrations include a feature in the Tokyo Olympics, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and a new Sonic the Hedgehog game slated for a 2022 release.

The latest cross-over in the Sonic 30th anniversary celebration features DLC for one of the biggest gaming phenomenons to take the world by storm, Minecraft. The DLC, featuring one world 24 character skins, allows players to get creative with Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Shadow and friends. Players can collect blocky rings, navigate obstacles, and defeat classic bosses found in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

Sonic fans around the world can purchase the DLC on the Minecraft Marketplace for $7.99 USD, or the equivalent of 1340 coins.

Will you be picking up this DLC? How have you been are celebrating Sonic's 30th birthday? Let us know in the comments!