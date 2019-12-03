Sony has started rolling out a new software update to some of its 2018 and 2019 TVs, with support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit added once it is installed. The update is being applied to select 2018 and 2019 models.

Sony announced that it intended to update some TVs to support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit earlier this year, with that update now rolling out as part of a wider Android 9 refresh. It also adds support for Dolby Atmos, according to FlatPanelsHD (via MacRumors).