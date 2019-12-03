What you need to know
- Sony is rolling out an update to some of its TVs.
- The update adds support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2.
- Some 2018 and 2019 TVs are seeing the update already.
Sony has started rolling out a new software update to some of its 2018 and 2019 TVs, with support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit added once it is installed. The update is being applied to select 2018 and 2019 models.
Sony announced that it intended to update some TVs to support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit earlier this year, with that update now rolling out as part of a wider Android 9 refresh. It also adds support for Dolby Atmos, according to FlatPanelsHD (via MacRumors).
The update is available for the 2018 A9F and Z9F models as well as the 2019 A9G, Z9G, X950G, and X850G (55, 65, 75, 85"), the company said. Other Sony TVs will not receive the new features. It is worth noting that the 2018 A9F and Z9F models were not included as compatible models in the original announcement but they are now listed as compatible.
With AirPlay 2 support these TVs will be able to wirelessly receive video and audio from a range of Apple devices, while HomeKit support adds the TV to the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. That also opens up a world of Home automation that wasn't previously available as well.
This update doesn't bring the Apple TV app with it, unfortunately. Hopefully an announcement on that front will arrive sooner rather than later.
Transit is back on Apple Watch after two years away
Transit is back on the Apple Watch two years after it was removed from the App Store. It's undergone some work while it was away, too.
Apple celebrates its first ever Apple Music Awards, Billie Eilish wins big
Apple has announced its first-ever Apple Music Awards, celebrating "the best and boldest" musicians of 2019. Its great news for Billie Eilish, who took a grand-slam Artist, Album and Songwriter of the Year.
Apple's latest 'Shot on iPhone 11 Pro' video, 'Snowbrawl' is on YouTube
Apple continues its "Show on iPhone 11 Pro" video series with another holiday movie. "Snowbrawl" was shot on an iPhone and you can watch it now.
These smart plugs work with Siri and HomeKit
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled smart plug for your home.