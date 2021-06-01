Spatial and lossless audio popping up in Apple Music for some users

What you need to know
- Some users are seeing Spatial Audio and lossless audio pop up in the Apple Music app.
- It is currently unknown when exactly the feature will roll out to all users.
- Apple said that both will launch in June.
Some users are getting a glimpse at Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio in Apple Music before the feature rolls out to everyone at some point this month.
As reported by AppleInsider, both features are starting to pop up for some seemingly random users in the Apple Music app. Two users noticed that Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio showed up in the app despite the lack of an official release from Apple. Now, it's not clear exactly what version of iOS either of these users are using and whether it's a public release of iOS or a public or developer beta.
Regardless, it is interesting to see the features briefly make an appearance before quickly disappearing.
The features will bring higher quality versions of songs as well as a new dimensional experience with tracks that support Spatial Audio much like some content on Apple TV+.
Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.
Apple Music's Lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. For the true audiophile, Apple Music also offers Hi-Resolution Lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz
Apple says that Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio will launch to all Apple Music users in June.
