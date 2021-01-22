What you need to know Match colors to shoot and blast towers in the newly released Spire Blast.

Employ surveillance, timing, and logic in Nuts.

Apple Arcade gained two new games today with Spire Blast and Nuts arriving on the App Store. Apple Arcade subscribers can download them both free of charge right now. Spire Blast by Orbital Night sees gamers "match colors to shoot and blast towers" as they "battle against an ever-hungry dragon companion to collapse numerous mysterious towers of all shapes and sizes."

You can download Spire Blast from the App Store now and it can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Nuts is created by Noodlecake Studios and sees players enjoy "a series of increasingly challenging missions that involve surveillance, timing, and logic, players are tasked with investigating the unusual activity of a society of squirrels." The task? To find out where they hide their nuts, of course! VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

You can download Nuts from the App Store now. Again, it's available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Arcade is a $4.99 per month subscription service that gives gamers access to a ton of titles, all of which are free of ads and in-app purchases. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Games are often playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV which gives people the opportunity to play wherever, whenever, and however they like. From puzzle and adventure games to sports, racing, and multiplayer action games, everyone can count on finding something to love. Enjoy all games with no ads and no in‑app purchases.