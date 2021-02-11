What you need to know
- Spiritfarer is a management simulation game from Thunder Lotus Games.
- It released for Nintendo Switch and other platforms back in August 2020.
- The developers are working on three major free updates that'll release throughout 2021.
Thunder Lotus Games' indie title Spiritfarer released for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch back in 2020. Now players will have even more to look forward to as the developers have shared a roadmap of free updates coming to Spiritfarer over the course of 2021. These are tentatively scheduled to arrive in Spring, Summer and Fall respectively.
The Spring 'Lily' update will include a new spirit, co-op improvements and story content. The Summer 'Beverly' update also adds a new spirit alongside some new buildings for the boat. Finally, the Fall 'Jackie and Daria' update adds two spirits alongside new boat buildings and a new island.
"We're tremendously happy with the praise Spiritfarer has received since launch" says Spiritfarer Creative Director Nicolas Guérin. "It's attracted a very passionate group of fans too, which is great because the team is excited to keep supporting the game with new content this year! I'd be remiss if I didn't thank our fans for their crucial input as we explored various ideas for new Spiritfarer content. Your feedback definitely helped us zero in on the best path forward for the project!"
Spiritfarer is a kind of modern mythology, as players take over the job of Charon, who ferries the souls of the dead into the afterlife.
