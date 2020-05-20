Apple is continuing to accelerate its original content for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Today, the company announced that it is bringing "Greatness Code," a short-form sports documentary, to its service. The series will debut globally on July 10th.

"On the heels of debuting multiple critically acclaimed unscripted programming, including the hit documentary "Beastie Boys Story" and broadly praised docuseries "Home" and "Visible," Apple today announced "Greatness Code," a short-form documentary series co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, and directed by Gotham Chopra. "Greatness Code" will join Apple's slate of award-winning programming, and debut globally July 10 exclusively on Apple TV+."

The series focuses on "untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world" and includes episodes focused on athletes such as Lebron James, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, and Kelly Slater. It appears that multiple seasons are planned, as Apple specifically mentions "the first season" in its announcement.

"Greatness Code" is a landmark short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete's career. Internationally revered athletes featured in season one include: - Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James - Six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady - Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US Women's National Soccer Team Alex Morgan - Record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White - World's fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt - Five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky - 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater"

The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces for the content platform Religion of Sports, which he co-founded with Tim Brady and Michael Strahan.

"Greatness Code" is a co-production between powerhouse sports content platforms Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Strahan, and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter."

You can check out the full press release on the Apple TV+ Newsroom.