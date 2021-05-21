Spotify is today rolling out downloads to Apple Watch so that users can listen to content without their phone.

The company stated:

Your playlists and favorite shows can quickly turn from mundane to momentous—no matter where you are or what you're doing. With smart speakers, tablets, video game consoles, and TVs, there are more ways than ever to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts from any room of the house. But what if you're looking for something a little more . . . mobile? Starting today, we're rolling out the ability to download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch. All users are already able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, and now Premium users will also be able to download everything they're listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience. This is on top of all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch—from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri.

It means users will be able to play content downloaded to their Watch without their iPhone. Spotify is also adding playback controls to Apple Watch, letting them control music wherever its playing from their wrist, including on a speaker, TV or console.

Spotify already supports Siri on Apple Watch, and users can set Spotify as their default audio option so that requests made to the audio assistance will also open content on Spotify.