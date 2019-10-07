Spotfy has today updated its iOS app to include support for Siri while also releasing a new tvOS app.

Spotify users can now ask Siri to play an album or song by appending "with Spotify" to their request. Spotify says the integration works via iPhone, iPad, HomePod, and AirPods as well as Apple CarPlay. However, we've found in our testing – as confirmed by 9to5Mac – that HomePod doesn't yet appear to be working correctly. It's likely a HomePod software update is required in order for that functionality to arrive.

The new tvOS app brings Spofity to Apple TV via a native, first-party tvOS app for the first time. That will surely allow it to compete more closely with Apple Music, something it's been lobbying to be given the tools to do.

The full list of changes includes: