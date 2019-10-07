What you need to know
- Spotify has been updated to add support for Siri.
- The update also includes a new Low Data mode.
- A tvOS app is now available, too.
Spotfy has today updated its iOS app to include support for Siri while also releasing a new tvOS app.
Spotify users can now ask Siri to play an album or song by appending "with Spotify" to their request. Spotify says the integration works via iPhone, iPad, HomePod, and AirPods as well as Apple CarPlay. However, we've found in our testing – as confirmed by 9to5Mac – that HomePod doesn't yet appear to be working correctly. It's likely a HomePod software update is required in order for that functionality to arrive.
The new tvOS app brings Spofity to Apple TV via a native, first-party tvOS app for the first time. That will surely allow it to compete more closely with Apple Music, something it's been lobbying to be given the tools to do.
The full list of changes includes:
- Siri available on iOS 13: Control your Spotify listening experience on iPhone, iPad, Carplay, AirPods, and HomePod via Airplay.
- Low data mode on iOS 13: Spotify will now turn on Data Saver when your device's Low Data Mode is turned on.
- Spotify now available on Apple TV: Download it via the tvOS App Store or enable "automatically install apps" in tvOS settings to install it.
That Low Data mode could be an important one for those who regularly find themselves running up against their data caps each month.
The new, free update is available for download from the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.