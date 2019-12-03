What you need to know
- The iOS Spotify app has been updated.
- The streaming app now has a new Sleep Timer function.
- The same feature has been available in the Android app for months.
Spotify's Sleep Timer feature has been available in its Android app since July, but iPhone and iPad users can now enjoy it as well. That's after the Spotify app received a new update giving it parity with Android.
The feature does exactly what it sounds like it should. Users can go to sleep while listening to their music without it playing all through the night. Once a timer is set, Spotify will automatically stop streaming once the pre-set time has elapsed. Users can set a time between 5 minutes and an hour.
As usual Spotify's App Store release notes are severely lacking, but the streaming service did tell Engadget that users worldwide would be able to enjoy the feature following yesterday's app update.
After selecting your music or an ambient sound, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and scroll down to "Sleep Timer" and select the timer length. If you don't have any go-to playlists for falling asleep, Spotify's Sleep Hub has plenty of suggestions to help you clear your mind and pass out.
No more waking up at 3am and wondering why Meatloaf's "Bat Out of Hell" is playing!
You can download Spotify from the App Store now.
