Spotify's Sleep Timer feature has been available in its Android app since July, but iPhone and iPad users can now enjoy it as well. That's after the Spotify app received a new update giving it parity with Android.

The feature does exactly what it sounds like it should. Users can go to sleep while listening to their music without it playing all through the night. Once a timer is set, Spotify will automatically stop streaming once the pre-set time has elapsed. Users can set a time between 5 minutes and an hour.

As usual Spotify's App Store release notes are severely lacking, but the streaming service did tell Engadget that users worldwide would be able to enjoy the feature following yesterday's app update.