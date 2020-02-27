Spotify has today released a new version of its iPhone app, with an overall refreshed look coming alongside new features for following playlists and more.

The update was announced via a press release, with Spotify taking the chance to highlight three particular improvements that it things users will enjoy.

It's bigger. It's bolder. It's better than ever. No, we're not talking about some artist's new sound, but about the refreshed look that iOS users will enjoy on Spotify mobile starting today. Both Free and Premium subscribers will benefit from a more streamlined, easy-to-use interface with fresh designs to actionable icons that will make playing your favorite song or playlist as simple as the tap of a button.

In the looks department, Spotify now has a new green "shuffle play" icon. Users can now just tap that button and have Spotify immediately start playing music. It's shuffled, and it's probably the quickest and easiest way to just get into music right from opening the app.

Spotify also gained Action Rows, with the most common actions available in one place.

All actions, including 'like,' 'play,' and 'download' for Premium users are grouped in a row at the central part of the screen. Plus, downloading for listening without Wi-Fi (for our Premium users) now has a new icon—the same one we've been using for podcasts. Plus, the new row is your one-stop-shop for everything you'll ever want to do one-handed—the experience is much more adaptive and responds to the size of your device.

Users will also notice that they now have cover art visible in all views except one, making it easier than ever to find your very favorite songs even when you're just thumbing through a long list of tracks.