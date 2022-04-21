What you need to know
- Spotify is allowing more creators to upload video podcasts to its platform.
- The feature is now available to creators in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K.
Spotify has announced that it is making video podcasts available to everyone. The move comes after it launched the same feature to a limited number of creators last fall. Now, video podcasts are available to all creators in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K.
In a new newsroom post, Spotify noted that video podcasts make for even better interaction between fans and hosts, with a number of features being added to the platform to support the new video-based creative options.
Here's what Spotify says is new as of today:
- Access for everyone: Starting now, creators in these five markets can find Video Podcast uploading capabilities on Anchor's web platform. We plan to roll this out to additional markets in the future.
- Podcast Subscriptions: Spotify Podcast Subscriptions will be available for video podcasts, empowering creators to own their monetization models by creating exclusive content, gating video, and more. Stay tuned—we're working on more monetization features to come soon.
- Integration with Riverside: Today we're also kicking off a partnership with Riverside, the go-to platform for remote recording. The integration enables creators to record and publish video content for free with Riverside with a quick distribution path to Spotify via Anchor.
- Embeddable video: Now, when you embed a Video Podcast episode from Spotify, the video will play directly in the embed player wherever you placed it. It's a great tool—whether you're excited to share great content with friends or grow your audience.
- Video Bulk-Replace: Bulk-replace allows Anchor creators to easily replace their existing audio episodes with video versions from an easy-to-use interface. Get ready for more time creating content and less time editing it.
- Video Analytics: Video-specific analytics will give creators deep insights into their videos' performance on Spotify, enabling them to better understand their audiences and publish content suited to them.
- Interactive capabilities: Our interactive podcast features, like Polls and Q&A, will be available for Video Podcasts so creators can connect with and get feedback directly from their listeners.
Creators who are keen to learn more about uploading their video podcasts can do so via the video above, while everyone who is a fan of a particular video podcast should probably start keeping their eyes peeled for its arrival on Spotify. Whether you think it's the best iPhone podcast platform or not, there is no denying its popularity.
