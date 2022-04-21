Spotify has announced that it is making video podcasts available to everyone. The move comes after it launched the same feature to a limited number of creators last fall. Now, video podcasts are available to all creators in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K.

In a new newsroom post, Spotify noted that video podcasts make for even better interaction between fans and hosts, with a number of features being added to the platform to support the new video-based creative options.

Here's what Spotify says is new as of today: