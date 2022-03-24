Spotify's Greenroom, a live voice app that borrows heavily from Clubhouse, is being rolled into the music streamer's main app according to a new report.

Citing code found in the recently updated Spotify iPhone app, Bloomberg reports that Greenroom will see its live voice feature moved into the main Spotify app as the company continues to duke it out with Clubhouse. The Greenroom app itself will remain, although it'll get a new name — Spotify Live — and become somewhere that content creators can organize conversations that subscribers will then hear via that main Spotify app.

The company will rebrand its live social audio app, Greenroom, as Spotify Live. That app will used as a place where content creators can organize conversations, which subscribers can hear on the main Spotify app. The changes are expected to take place in the second quarter of this year, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

The current Greenroom app, soon to be a feature in the Spotify app, hasn't taken the world by storm since its introduction. Clubhouse hit the market right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and proved hugely popular at a time when people were in lockdown the world over. As we work our way through 2022, things are different — and demand for ways to talk to each other via voice-based rooms isn't what it once was.

Spotify presumably hopes that by rolling the feature into the main app it will be able to advertise it more easily, drawing users in along the way.