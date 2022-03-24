What you need to know
- Spotify is rolling its Greenroom live voice app into the main music streaming app.
- The Greenroom app will be named to Spotify Live.
- Greenroom has struggled to gain traction following its arrival on the coat tails of Clubhouse.
Spotify's Greenroom, a live voice app that borrows heavily from Clubhouse, is being rolled into the music streamer's main app according to a new report.
Citing code found in the recently updated Spotify iPhone app, Bloomberg reports that Greenroom will see its live voice feature moved into the main Spotify app as the company continues to duke it out with Clubhouse. The Greenroom app itself will remain, although it'll get a new name — Spotify Live — and become somewhere that content creators can organize conversations that subscribers will then hear via that main Spotify app.
The company will rebrand its live social audio app, Greenroom, as Spotify Live. That app will used as a place where content creators can organize conversations, which subscribers can hear on the main Spotify app. The changes are expected to take place in the second quarter of this year, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.
The current Greenroom app, soon to be a feature in the Spotify app, hasn't taken the world by storm since its introduction. Clubhouse hit the market right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and proved hugely popular at a time when people were in lockdown the world over. As we work our way through 2022, things are different — and demand for ways to talk to each other via voice-based rooms isn't what it once was.
Spotify presumably hopes that by rolling the feature into the main app it will be able to advertise it more easily, drawing users in along the way.
Apple drops 'Roar' trailer ahead of April 15 TV+ debut
Apple has today unveiled the new trailer for 'Roar', coming to Apple TV+ on April 15.
Apple to expand its Viborg data center and capture heat energy for the city
Apple has announced that it plans to expand operations at its Viborg, Denmark data center while also installing infrastructure that will allow it to capture excess heat energy for the benefit of the city.
This striking iPhone 14 Max concept looks every bit the flagship device
If all goes according to expectations we will likely see Apple announce new iPhone 14 models later this year. A rejig of the lineup should see the arrival of a new iPhone 14 Max — and a new concept imagines what a gorgeous blue version of that device could look like.
Protect your AirPods 3 with one of these cases
Got the AirPods 3? Keep them snug and safe on the go with one of these protective (and decorative) cases.