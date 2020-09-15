Update, September 15 (6:30 pm ET): Apple responds to Spotify's criticism of the Apple One services bundle
- Spotify has responded to Apple's announcement of its services bundle.
- The company says that such a service proves its antitrust concerns with Apple.
- Apple one bundles together Apple's services into one price for consumers.
Today, Apple unveiled its long-anticipated services bundle: Apple One. Spotify, one of the companies that have brought antitrust complaints against Apple, has immediately responded to the announcement. In a post via Peter Kafka on Twitter, Spotify stated that, by offering a services bundle, Apple is favoring its own services over developers.
Spotify goes further to say that that services such as Apple one will "cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect."
"Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect."
Spotify, via PR, says Apple bundle that combines music with other services helps make Spotify's antitrust case, and "threatens our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect." pic.twitter.com/62KjsEwJ2i— Peter Kafka (@pkafka) September 15, 2020
Apple One combines Apple's services into three separate packages: Individual, Family, and Premium. The prices range from $14.95/mo., which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud, to $29.95/mo, which adds Apple News+ and Fitness+.
In a tweet from Stephen Ellis, Apple has responded to Spotify's criticism of its Apple One services bundle by touting the purpose of the package, saying that it is introducing the service because "it is a great value for customers and and a simple way to access the full range of Apple's subscription services."
Apple's response to Spotify's criticism that the Apple One bundle abuses Apple's market position favor Apple Music, in full: pic.twitter.com/Agn3PvdqA5— Stephen Nellis (@StephenNellis) September 15, 2020
