Today, Apple unveiled its long-anticipated services bundle: Apple One. Spotify, one of the companies that have brought antitrust complaints against Apple, has immediately responded to the announcement. In a post via Peter Kafka on Twitter, Spotify stated that, by offering a services bundle, Apple is favoring its own services over developers.

Spotify goes further to say that that services such as Apple one will "cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect."

"Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect."

Apple One combines Apple's services into three separate packages: Individual, Family, and Premium. The prices range from $14.95/mo., which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud, to $29.95/mo, which adds Apple News+ and Fitness+.