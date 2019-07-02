Spotify is rolling out an update for its Spotify Stations app for iOS that is adding support for Apple CarPlay. The news was first spotted by a Reddit user. Prior to the latest update, only Spotify's main app offered compatibility with CarPlay.

That shouldn't be too surprising given the Spotify Stations app only launched last month. If you are unfamiliar with Spotify Stations, it is an off shoot app that solely focuses on the radio experience. You just select the type of radio station you want to listen to, but from then on, it'll learn more about your tastes. The app experience is very sleek and minimal. Here is the app's description: