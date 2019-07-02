What you need to know
- Spotify is rolling out an update for its Spotify Stations radio app that adds CarPlay support.
- You will now be able to see what is playing and control playback from your car's infotainment display.
- The update comes a month after the launch of the app.
Spotify is rolling out an update for its Spotify Stations app for iOS that is adding support for Apple CarPlay. The news was first spotted by a Reddit user. Prior to the latest update, only Spotify's main app offered compatibility with CarPlay.
That shouldn't be too surprising given the Spotify Stations app only launched last month. If you are unfamiliar with Spotify Stations, it is an off shoot app that solely focuses on the radio experience. You just select the type of radio station you want to listen to, but from then on, it'll learn more about your tastes. The app experience is very sleek and minimal. Here is the app's description:
Easily create stations for all the music you love, all for free. With the world's music at your fingertips, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. Stations gets you to music instantly—no searching or typing needed. As Stations learns more about what you like, it creates stations packed with the music you love, made just for you. Stations is an experiment by Spotify, and we're always looking for ways to make it better.
Now you have access to the app right from your CarPlay screen. You'll get to see the music that is playing and have playback control.
The Spotify Stations is now available through the App Store. If you haven't downloaded it yet, make sure you update your app to get the latest features.
