Spotify Stations is shutting down.

Spotify Stations, the music service's "radio station" app, is shutting down.

As reported by 9to5Google, in an email to users, the company announced that the Spotfy Stations app and web experience will both be shutting down on May 16, 2022.

The email, which was posted to Twitter by Jared Newman, offers existing users a way to transfer their stations to the main Spotify app.

First of all, we'd like to thank you for being a user of Spotify Stations, the beta app we have been testing. We have decided not to extend the rollout of this experience, and we wish to inform you that as of May 16, 2022, the Stations app and web player will no longer be available. Don't worry, you will still be able to listen to your favorite stations. In fact, by clicking here, you can easily move all of your favorite stations to the main Spotify experience and continue listening.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Spotify said that "some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning" and that Spotify Stations ended up being the latter.

At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of experiments to create better listening experiences for our users. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. Our Spotify Stations Beta was one of those tests. We will be sunsetting the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favorite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app

While Spotify Stations is gone, users will still be able to use Stations in the main Spotify app. If they want to use the rest of the features that the main Spotify experience offers, they will need to subscribe to the paid version of the service.