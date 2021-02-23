Beginning later this year, Premium subscribers in select markets will be able to upgrade their sound quality to Spotify HiFi and listen to their favorite songs the way artists intended.

Artists and fans have told us that sound quality is important to them. We agree, and that's why today at Stream On we announced Spotify HiFi.

Spotify subscribers are getting a brand new level of audio quality thanks to Spotify HiFi, coming later this year.

Spotify says that high-quality streaming is "consistently one of the most requested new features by our users." It says Spotify HiFi will deliver music "in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device", as well as to Spotify Connect-enabled speakers for more depth and clarity.

Spotify says it is working with some of the world's biggest speaker manufacturers to bring HiFi to as many people as possible. Spotify says HiFi will be "coupled with Spotify's seamless user experience, building on our commitment to make sure users can listen to the music they love in the way they want to enjoy it."

The new feature is coming to Premium subscribers in "select markets" later this year, with more details on the way.

With the new iOS 14 beta Apple added the ability to set a default music app when using Siri, which means Spotify users will soon be able to enjoy full integration with Siri across a range of devices. Up until now, users would have to specify that they wanted a song or playlist to be launched 'On Spotify' when making a request.