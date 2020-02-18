What you need to know
- Spotify has updated the podcast section of its app.
- Show pages now have the description, category, and trailer more prominently featured.
- The company hopes these well help users uncover new shows faster.
Spotify has just launched a few updates to the Podcast section of its app that with a show page design rehaul that looks eerily like the Apple Podcasts app. Spotify announced the updates in a blog post and says that the new design and features are there to "help you find your next favorite podcast, faster".
The first change is a new design to the show page that looks very much like how Apple Podcasts' show pages look like. The description has been moved to the top of the page so you can get a general idea of what the Podcast is about. You'll also now see a category label on the show page and, if you'd like to see more podcasts in that category, you can tap on it. If a show has a short introductory episode, it will also be at the top of the episode list.
Spotify is hoping that these three features will allow users to taste test new podcasts quickly and find additional shows they would be interested in subscribing too. Below is a list of all three features in detail.
A refreshed Podcast Show page design
Our Podcast Show page may look a little different, but it's still got all the features you know and love. The new look moves the descriptions up, so you no longer have to swipe on a show to read about it. This allows for more information about each podcast—and episode—at a single glance.
All new show categories
Looking for a specific genre or type of show? Now, descriptive show categories will be displayed underneath the show description—everything from "personal stories" to "true crime," "travel," "relationships," and more. Simply tap the one you're most interested in to see more shows in this category.
Featured show trailers
If you're not one to commit too easily, this next feature is perfect for you. Now, if a show has a trailer "episode" to stream, it will be prominently highlighted at the top of the episode list, giving you a chance to listen to a snippet of the show before diving in headfirst. Get to know the podcast before fully committing—and maybe even fall in love with one you weren't expecting.
