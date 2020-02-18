Spotify has just launched a few updates to the Podcast section of its app that with a show page design rehaul that looks eerily like the Apple Podcasts app. Spotify announced the updates in a blog post and says that the new design and features are there to "help you find your next favorite podcast, faster".

The first change is a new design to the show page that looks very much like how Apple Podcasts' show pages look like. The description has been moved to the top of the page so you can get a general idea of what the Podcast is about. You'll also now see a category label on the show page and, if you'd like to see more podcasts in that category, you can tap on it. If a show has a short introductory episode, it will also be at the top of the episode list.

Spotify is hoping that these three features will allow users to taste test new podcasts quickly and find additional shows they would be interested in subscribing too. Below is a list of all three features in detail.