Spotify is bringing the familiarity of going home to its music app on iOS and Android devices. The streaming giant has just launched its new Home screen layout, which is focused on helping users get back to the content they enjoy quicker and easier, according to a recent press release.

Now, when you open the Spotify app, you'll be greeted with a "Good Morning," "Good Afternoon" or "Good Evening," depending on what time of the day it is on your side of the world. Directly below the greeting, you'll find six rectangular slots populated with things you stream regularly.

Simply tap to access the podcast you stream each morning, the playlist you always tune into during your workout, or the album you've been playing on repeat all week. It's a dedicated space at the top of Home to quickly and easily access your familiar music and podcasts.

Spotify notes that these six spots will refresh throughout the day to show content that'll better match your predicted activities and interests, based on your past streaming behavior. But wait, there's more. In an attempt to make the most out of the space on the home screen, Spotify is using the rest of the page to bring you other content you may enjoy.

Beneath these six recommendations is a space where you'll find your top podcasts, 'made for you' playlists, recommendations for new discoveries based on your listening, and more. All in, the new Spotify Home does the hard work for you, making it easier than ever to find something to listen to — whether a long-time favorite or brand-new discovery.

Ready to move in? Your new Spotify Home is here 🏠 https://t.co/ADCYkRRr40 pic.twitter.com/ZKZJ4JvNsv — Spotify (@Spotify) March 9, 2020

The updated home screen is being rolled out now, but don't look for an update in the AppStore. The switch will be implemented server-side, so you'll automatically get the new Home experience as long as you have at least 30 days of listening history on the app.

While the update isn't too much different from the previous version, it is a useful change that avid users will appreciate.