Those looking forward to taking the latest Square Enix iOS game for a spin won't have to wait much longer — Echoes of Mana is now available for download in the App Store.

While the game is now in the App Store and you can indeed download the 2.7GB monster, you can't quite play it yet. The servers required to make the game work will come online tomorrow, April 27. With that in mind, it might be wise to get the game downloaded now so that you're ready to go when the big day rolls around!

There's plenty to look forward to once that happens, too. Check out the trailer to get a feel for what's going to be on tap in just a few short hours.