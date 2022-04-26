What you need to know
- Echoes of Mana is now available for download from the App Store.
- The 2.7GB download is now available but you need to wait for servers to come online before you can play.
- Square Enix says its server should be ready on April 27.
Those looking forward to taking the latest Square Enix iOS game for a spin won't have to wait much longer — Echoes of Mana is now available for download in the App Store.
While the game is now in the App Store and you can indeed download the 2.7GB monster, you can't quite play it yet. The servers required to make the game work will come online tomorrow, April 27. With that in mind, it might be wise to get the game downloaded now so that you're ready to go when the big day rolls around!
There's plenty to look forward to once that happens, too. Check out the trailer to get a feel for what's going to be on tap in just a few short hours.
Immerse yourself in an all new original story featuring characters from past titles!
Guided by the Mana Goddess, watch as your story unfolds into a journey across worlds in search of the sword that holds the key to saving all life.
Reunite with familiar faces from past Mana series titles, and encounter all new original characters too!
Gamers can look forward to 2D action RPG antics with what Square Enix is calling "simple controls." A Co-op feature will also allow players to have friends over to help with the tougher bosses when needed, too.
You can download Echos of Manage from the App Store now. It's a free download, but again, those servers need to be running before you can jump in. There is a healthy sprinkling of in-app purchases to look out for, too.
If you want to upgrade your mobile gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Spigen's Enzo iPhone Case is classy but quite pricey
Spigen enters the luxury accessory market with the MagSafe-compatible leather Enzo iPhone Case.
Apple TV+ hosts the London premiere of 'The Essex Serpent'
Apple TV+ yesterday held the London premiere for the upcoming period drama 'The Essex Serpent.' The event took place at the Ha, Yard Hotel.
Google copied Apple again, left a pre-release Pixel Watch in a restaurant
Someone appears to have managed to leave a pre-released Pixel Watch in a restaurant somewhere in the United States, with the finder then leaking images of the device to Reddit and the press.
Grab one of these knockoff N64 controllers for Nintendo Switch
The N64 controller has been remade for Nintendo Switch, but it keeps selling out in minutes. If you want to play N64 games the way they were meant to be played, you should get one of these awesome knockoff N64 controllers.