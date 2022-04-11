What you need to know
- Square has unveiled the new Square Stand.
- The updated Square Stand allows retailers to easily accept card and Apple Pay payments.
- The new Square Stand costs $149.
Square has today announced the updated Square Stand, a new way for retailers to accept payments using an iPad. Payments can come in the form of card, contactless, and Apple Pay payments and the self-contained unit will look right at home at your local artisanal coffee shop.
The new stand builds on the previous model but is now a one-piece wonder priced at $149. The unit looks stunning and will hopefully make it easier and faster than ever for retailers to accept payments without the mess of cables that is normally associated with point of sale (POS) systems.
Square says that its new Square Stand supports iPads with 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch screen sizes, meaning older iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets are good to go. The full list of compatible iPads reads:
- iPad (9th generation 2021)
- iPad (8th generation 2020)
- iPad (7th generation 2019)
- iPad Air (3rd generation 2019)
- iPad Pro 10.5"
Square also offers a number of accessories for those who need to accept cash, have add a bar code scanner, and more.
With Square Stand's included USB hub and your iPad's built-in Bluetooth and Network compatibility, growing your setup is super easy. Add a receipt printer, bar code scanner, cash drawer, and more.
This new-look system is likely to be the best iPad POS offering around and you can order one of your very own right now. The Square website is also the place you'll want to go to learn more about how the new system works and what it'll cost you to use it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Got an M1 iPad? Here are some great apps that take advantage of the chip!
That M1 iPad of yours has a ton of power, so here are the best apps that will utilize that chip.
Review: Go further with your mechanical keyboard with Keychron K8 Pro
Keychron has an updated version of its popular K8 wireless mechanical keyboard. The K8 Pro is basically everything you love, with some extra features for power users.
Elon Musk makes eleventh-hour about-turn, won't sit on Twitter's board
Twitter won't have Tesla CEO Elon Musk on its board after all despite both parties saying that it would. The decision was announced on Sunday evening, the day after Musk was supposed to take his place on the board.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.