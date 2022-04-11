Square has today announced the updated Square Stand, a new way for retailers to accept payments using an iPad. Payments can come in the form of card, contactless, and Apple Pay payments and the self-contained unit will look right at home at your local artisanal coffee shop.

The new stand builds on the previous model but is now a one-piece wonder priced at $149. The unit looks stunning and will hopefully make it easier and faster than ever for retailers to accept payments without the mess of cables that is normally associated with point of sale (POS) systems.

Stand out from the rest with the new Square Stand.



A powerful iPad point of sale with an intuitive, customer-driven checkout and integrated payments — no readers required.



Square says that its new Square Stand supports iPads with 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch screen sizes, meaning older iPad Air and iPad Pro tablets are good to go. The full list of compatible iPads reads:

iPad (9th generation 2021)

iPad (8th generation 2020)

iPad (7th generation 2019)

iPad Air (3rd generation 2019)

iPad Pro 10.5"

Square also offers a number of accessories for those who need to accept cash, have add a bar code scanner, and more.

With Square Stand's included USB hub and your iPad's built-in Bluetooth and Network compatibility, growing your setup is super easy. Add a receipt printer, bar code scanner, cash drawer, and more.

This new-look system is likely to be the best iPad POS offering around and you can order one of your very own right now. The Square website is also the place you'll want to go to learn more about how the new system works and what it'll cost you to use it.