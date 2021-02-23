Ever since its 1.5 update on the Nintendo Switch, Stardew Valley has been a topic of conversation. The new update on the portable console sparked a bit of a revival for ConcernedApe's game, prompting Twitch streamers to start new farms with friends. Often regarded as one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the indie variety, it is no secret that fans of the farming simulator genre are enamoured with the magical game developed by one person, Eric Barone.

In 2018, the creator of Stardew Valley along with some of his friends came up with the idea of creating a board game based on the hit indie title while playing a multiplayer session in Stardew themselves. They went through many prototypes before finally finishing their physical game model. The board game features season cards, villager cards, Grandpa goals, bundle cards, tool upgrade cards, and many others. The tiles on the board feature crops, forageable items, artifacts and minerals, animal products, fish and geodes, to name a few. In short, anyone who loves Stardew should give this game a look.

The board game is available to purchase from the Stardew Valley store, retailing for $55 USD.