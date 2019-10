A temperamental, triumphant, fallible, transcendent technologist and artist, his taste, sensibility, and the sheer force and audacity of his will more than dented our universe — it shaped our culture and our lives, and helped empower us to dent universes all our own.

You shook the world, Steve, and it was shaken at your passing. But technology goes on. Art goes on. Apple goes on. We're lessened without you, but what you left behind enables us to achieve so much more.

Thank you.

