Apple TV+'s latest offering, Amazing Stories is now available on the streaming service.

Episode one was released today, Friday, March 6, with weekly releases of episodes to follow.

The show is produced by Steven Spielberg and is based on the classic anthology. According to Apple TV+'s press website:

A reimagining of the original anthology series by Steven Spielberg, each episode of "Amazing Stories" will transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers. "Amazing Stories" is executive produced by Spielberg, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Chris Long, Don Kurt and David H. Goodman, and produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

The first episode is titled 'The Cellar', and runs just shy of an hour. The description of the episode states:

While restoring an old Iowa farmhouse, Sam discovers a time portal in the storm cellar that transports him to 1919.

Whilst a couple of the initial reviews were not flattering, The Guardian gave it three out of five stars saying:

Apple has rebooted the director's hit 80s sci-fi show. It might not be on trend, but it has optimism and nostalgia at its core... In its native US, the show has received much criticism for its lack of flair, innovation and complexity of character. Which seems to me to misunderstand the nature of the beast and the audience at which it's aimed, which is surely not world-weary adult or even young adult viewers, but – just like the original – children.

ScreenTimes' Sigmund judge said:

#AmazingStories critic response is fair based on one episode. That said Apple desperately needed content lighter in tone and their decision not to go darker was correct. A show you can watch with impressionable eyes with no nasty surprises. Rarely seen in the age of streaming. — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) March 6, 2020

Apple's new content offerings on TV+ have dried up a little of late, so any new content is definitely a welcome addition!