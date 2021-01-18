StillwaterSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • A new Stillwater video reminds us all to be mindful by listening to the world around us.

A new promo for Apple TV+ show Stillwater has us all stopping and listening, reminding us to be mindful of our surroundings.

Carrying on with the overall theme of the show, this video tries to remind us all that sometimes it's easy to forget the world around us and that sometimes we should pay more attention.

Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.

The first season of Stillwater is available on Apple TV+ now and it's a great watch for those settling down in front of the TV with children. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it in, with the service running at $4.99 per month. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

