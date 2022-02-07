STM Goods' ChargeTree Swing is a three-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone 8 or newer, Apple Watch (any generation), and AirPods or any earbuds with wireless charging capabilities. Its tiny footprint barely takes up any space on your nightstand or desk, and you only need one cable. So, you can say goodbye to the messy tangle of charging cords all over the place.

STM Goods ChargeTree Swing Bottom line: Conveniently charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with one svelte wireless charging stand. The Good Wirelessly charges iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once

Apple Watch charger built-in

Indicator lights tell you if devices are charging

Small footprint

Elegant style The Bad Wall charger not included

Pricey $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy

$80 at B&H

STM Goods ChargeTree Swing: Price and availability

You can find the STM Goods ChargeTree Swing at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Staples, Target, and many other retailers as well as STM Goods' own website. The price is about the same everywhere: $80. Choose from black or white. STM Goods ChargeTree Swing: What's good

We are always on the hunt for the best wireless chargers for multiple devices, so we can clean up some of the cable tangles on our desks and nightstands. While I haven't pulled the trigger yet on purchasing AirPods or AirPods Pro, I do have wireless charging earbuds, and I've been looking for a more elegant way to charge them as well as my iPhone and Apple Watch. We never did get that AirPower charging mat that Apple announced and then un-announced, which has us searching for AirPower alternatives. The STM Goods ChargeTree Swing does everything that the AirPower was supposed to do, but it has a nice, tidy little footprint. The entire charger measures just 2.98-by-5.76-by-4.72 inches, or 7.6-by-14.6-by-12 centimeters. The Apple Watch charging puck is built in, so you don't have to put in your own Apple Watch charger and wind up the cable, as you have to do with some charging stations. If you don't wish to use the Apple Watch charger, you can simply swing it out of the way and it tucks neatly behind the phone pad. Nightstand Mode works perfectly while charging on the STM Goods ChargeTree Swing. The iPhone charging pad is upright, with a little shelf to hold your phone in place. An extra insert is included, in case you need a larger shelf to hold your phone. You can actually charge any Qi-enabled smartphone. Note that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have larger camera modules, so wireless chargers that aren't MagSafe sometimes can't connect. I haven't had any issue with this while charging my iPhone 13 Pro on the STM Goods ChargeTree Swing, both with and without a case. Since the charger works both vertically and horizontally, you could just switch it to a horizontal orientation if you find the module getting in the way.

Charge your three favorite devices together in style

The AirPods charger on the back of the STM Goods ChargeTree Swing will work with any wireless charging enabled AirPods or AirPods Pro as well as other brands of Qi-enabled earbuds. My Earfun Free Pro earbuds charged up just fine. STM Goods ChargeTree Swing comes with a one-meter (about three feet) USB-C to USB-C charging cable, but not the wall charger. Assuming you use one with enough capacity, the Apple Watch will charge at up to 3W, the smartphone at up to 15W, and the AirPods at up to 5W. Three indicator lights underneath the phone shelf let you know when each device has begun charging. After 30 seconds, the lights go off so as not to disrupt your sleep. If the item isn't charging for some reason, the indicator light will flash to alert you of the issue. STM Goods ChargeTree Swing: What's not good

The STM Goods ChargeTree Swing comes with everything you need to charge your three devices except for the wall charger. You'll have to purchase that separately. I read some negative reviews complaining that charging was too slow. This is to be expected when charging multiple devices at once. STM Goods doesn't claim that this is a fast charger! I use it on my nightstand, so my devices charge just fine overnight. STM Goods ChargeTree Swing: Competition

The NOMAD Base Station Apple Watch Edition is a similar idea, with more of a flat layout. It's a bit more expensive, and it's made with luxurious leather.

GEEKERA 3 in 1 Wireless Charger Dock Station looks very similar to the STM Goods ChargeTree Swing, only the Apple Watch charger doesn't swing; it's fixed in place. It is a bit cheaper. STM Goods ChargeTree Swing: Should you buy it?