What you need to know The Stol-P1 is launching on Kickstarter sometime this month.

It's a folding origami stand combines improving posture with modern day conveniences.

It has five angles to work with, a cup holder, LED light, built-in 3-in-1 wireless charger, and more.

As someone who sits at a desk and is on a computer for most of the day, I am always keeping an eye out for innovative new products that can help me work better, like the MOFT laptop sleeve/stand combo that I reviewed a few months ago. The Stol-P1 is one such product, and it's launching a Kickstarter very soon. It caught my attention on reddit a few weeks ago, but this is something that I can't wait to see become a reality.

So what is the Stol-P1? Basically, it is a portable origami laptop stand that is designed for a better sitting and standing environment for your laptop, tablet, books, phone, and more. The stand provides five different angles to help with your posture, no matter what position you're in, and allows you more freedom when moving around. The origami part of the stand lets you fold it down like paper, so you can bring it with you anywhere, anytime. Prime Day may have ended, but these 25 deals are still available now!

The founder of Stol-P1, Ali Zauyt, claims that the main idea behind the Stol-P1 is to combine all of the things that you need to do work in easily. Unlike other products that only focus on helping improve poor posture, the Stol-P1 also adds in the convenience of everyday usage. Because of this approach, the Stol-P1 has a lot of features that you don't ordinarily see in other stands.