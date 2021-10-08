Disney Plus Hong KongSource: Disney

What you need to know

  • Disney+ is set to make its debut in Hong Kong next month.
  • Fans of Star Wars and everything else under the Disney umbrella can start binging on November 16.

Fans of Disney content that happen to live in Hong Kong are in for a good day when November 16 rolls around — that's the day Disney Plus launches in the country.

The move, which Variety reports will bring 1,200 movies and 16,000 TV episodes to Hong Kong, will see a further expansion of the growing Disney+ presence. This isn't the first time that Disney+ has been made available in the region, but other launches have often come with complications.

Disney Plus has been launched in other parts of the Asia Pacific with slightly modified formats. In India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand it is operated in conjunction with local cable or telco partners as the low cost Disney Plus Hotstar brand. In wealthier markets, including Australia, Singapore and Japan, it operates as Disney Plus. November will also see Disney Plus launch in Taiwan and South Korea.

Viewers in Hong Kong can look forward to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and of course Marvel among many others. Viewers will be able to subscribe for HK$73 ($8.97) per month or as an annual subscription of HK$738 ($95.6).

