Fans of Disney content that happen to live in Hong Kong are in for a good day when November 16 rolls around — that's the day Disney Plus launches in the country.

The move, which Variety reports will bring 1,200 movies and 16,000 TV episodes to Hong Kong, will see a further expansion of the growing Disney+ presence. This isn't the first time that Disney+ has been made available in the region, but other launches have often come with complications.