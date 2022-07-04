Students can get free Beats Flex earbuds with an Apple Music subscription

What you need to know
- Apple is giving students a free pair of Beats Flex earbuds with new Apple Music subscriptions.
- Beats Flex normally cost around $70.
- The offer is only available to people who haven't had an Apple Music subscription before.
Apple is giving away a free pair of Beats Flex earbuds to students who take out a new Apple Music subscription.
The offer began on June 22 and is only available to students who have not previously subscribed to Apple Music. Students in the United Kingdom and the United States can get involved with one Twitter user spotting the deal at UNiDAYS.
Apple notes that the free Beats Flex — normally worth around $70 — will be available to new subscribers after their free trial has been completed and once the first month's subscription has been paid for.
You will only become eligible for the free Beats Flex earphones upon making your first monthly payment for your Apple Music student subscription (i.e., you will not become eligible during your free trial). If you cancel your subscription during your free offer period, you will not be eligible for this offer.
The Beats Flex earbuds feature a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge and feature Apple's W1 chip for instant pairing and easy device switching. They're normally a bargain at their normal $70 asking price and are an absolute steal at free. Each earbud features a magnet to help keep them attached to each other when not in use, while the cable that connects them means you can hang your beats flex around your neck when not in use.
Those looking to take advantage of this offer should definitely act now — there is no telling when this deal will end, with Apple simply saying that it will run for a limited time.
Still not sold on a pair of free earbuds? Apple's own AirPods are relatively cheap and offer great sound, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
