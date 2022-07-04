Students can get free Beats Flex earbuds with an Apple Music subscription

Apple is giving away a free pair of Beats Flex earbuds to students who take out a new Apple Music subscription.

The offer began on June 22 and is only available to students who have not previously subscribed to Apple Music. Students in the United Kingdom and the United States can get involved with one Twitter user spotting the deal at UNiDAYS.

Apple notes that the free Beats Flex — normally worth around $70 — will be available to new subscribers after their free trial has been completed and once the first month's subscription has been paid for.

You will only become eligible for the free Beats Flex earphones upon making your first monthly payment for your Apple Music student subscription (i.e., you will not become eligible during your free trial). If you cancel your subscription during your free offer period, you will not be eligible for this offer.

New offer from Apple and Unidays, shortly after the Apple Music Student price hike - new Apple Music Student subscribers can claim a free pair of Beats Flex! Quite a generous offer.https://t.co/9NBvjor2Bi — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) June 30, 2022

The Beats Flex earbuds feature a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge and feature Apple's W1 chip for instant pairing and easy device switching. They're normally a bargain at their normal $70 asking price and are an absolute steal at free. Each earbud features a magnet to help keep them attached to each other when not in use, while the cable that connects them means you can hang your beats flex around your neck when not in use.