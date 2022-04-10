Camera performance isn't the only problem people are having with the Studio Display.

As reported by MacRumors, some owners of Apple's new Studio Display are running into issues when trying to update their display to the latest firmware version. According to users, they are receiving an error that directs them to bring the monitor into an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider in order to fix the issue.

Studio Display owners who are experiencing the problem will see the message "Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an authorized Apple service provider."

A growing thread on the Apple Support forum (1, 2) includes owners of the Studio Display reporting that as they try to update the display, they're being presented with an error message that reads "Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an authorized Apple service provider." According to users on the thread, reconnecting the display to another Mac and/or restarting the monitor does not address the issue. Users on the MacRumors Forums are also reporting similar problems, with some being told by Apple Support to bring in their display for repair. Apple's Studio Display does run iOS, and users can update it through System Preferences on macOS.

Firmware updates aren't the only issue that Studio Display owners are experiencing. When the display was released last month, many users and reviewers pointed out the poor camera quality. Apple has since promised an update that they claim will fix that issue, but the company has yet to release such an update.