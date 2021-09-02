Apple has taken the wraps off another new Apple Store, this time in central China. Apple Changsha is the first store in Hunan province and will open on Saturday, September 4.

Located in the popular Changsha IFS shopping mall, the new store features a "uniquely designed double-height façade" that is obviously an Apple Store at first glance, even without the large glowing Apple logo. As is to be expected, the new store features all of the features and services you would expect from a newly-opened retail store, including Today at Apple and much more.