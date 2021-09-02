What you need to know
- Apple has unveiled a new Chinese Apple Store that will open on Saturday.
- Apple Changsha will serve customers from across central China.
Apple has taken the wraps off another new Apple Store, this time in central China. Apple Changsha is the first store in Hunan province and will open on Saturday, September 4.
Located in the popular Changsha IFS shopping mall, the new store features a "uniquely designed double-height façade" that is obviously an Apple Store at first glance, even without the large glowing Apple logo. As is to be expected, the new store features all of the features and services you would expect from a newly-opened retail store, including Today at Apple and much more.
From the interior mall entrance, customers will immediately come across the Forum and the freestanding video wall, home to Today at Apple sessions. Led by Apple Creative Pros, free daily sessions provide creative inspiration, teach practical skills, and help customers learn how to go further with their Apple products. To celebrate the grand opening, Creative Pros will host the exclusively tailored Today at Apple session "Art Walk: Discover the Colors of Changsha" beginning September 5, giving customers an opportunity to explore the city and capture its vibrant colors on iPad Pro.
Customers looking to sign up for a session can do so on the Apple Store's website now.
Opening at 10 a.m. CST, the new store will require customers and retail teams to wear masks when inside the store. Temperature checks will also be needed before entering the store, while social distancing is in place, too. These measures match those at other Apple Stores across China, Apple noted in its announcement.
This new store already looks like it will be a great place to buy a new iPhone 13 when it's finally announced. What better way to buy the best iPhone ever than in the world's newest store?
