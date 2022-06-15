Keychron has made a name for itself for offering gorgeous, well-built, and reliable mechanical keyboards, and lately, it's been trying its hand at custom offerings as well. The new Q5 is the latest to come out of Keychron and it's a gorgeous 96% keyboard that you can order right now.

Larger than the other custom mechanical keyboards offered by Keychron — like the Q1, Q2, and Q3 — the Q5 is offered in both fully assembled and barebones kits with prices that start at $165. Three colors are offered with Carbon Black, Silver Grey, and Navy Blue being some of the best the company has slathered its keyboards in to date.

As you'd expect, the Q5 supports both macOS and Windows and comes with a switch for selecting which one you're using at any given moment. It also comes in two versions, one with and one without a knob for controlling things like music volume.

But none of this really matters. You just need to see this thing to know that you want one.