Apple has announced that its stunning new Al Maryah Island store will open this Friday.

The company stated:

Apple today previewed Apple Al Maryah Island, a new retail destination elevated above steps of cascading water. The new store creates a direct connection from The Galleria Al Maryah Island to the water's edge, delivering the best of Apple with shoreline views amid Abu Dhabi's prestigious financial district.

SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O'Brien said Apple "couldn't be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday" and that its "talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates."

The store will offer three unique today at Apple sessions including a photo walk, music walk, and art walk. The store reportedly has over 80 employees representing 28 nationalities and over 30 languages.

It is also the first store to feature Absolute Black Granite stone, used to pave the two entrance ramps on either side of the stunning waterfall at the front of the store. It also has a golden carbon fiber roof and a mirrored stainless steel entrance for visitors coming from The Galleria shopping mall next door.