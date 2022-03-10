Stunning new iPhone 13 color shown off in first hands-on video

A new hands-on video of Apple's iPhone 13 in green has been leaked ahead of the color's release next week.

As shared on Twitter:

Apple unveiled two new distinct shades of green for its best iPhone at its March event on Tuesday, for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The latter is called Alpine green and appears to be a few shades lighter than the iPhone 13 green.

From Apple:

Apple today announced two all-new beautiful colors for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, alpine green and green. The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz. The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

Apple's VP of worldwide product marketing Bob Borchers said "People love the design of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and we're excited to unveil the stunning new alpine green and green finishes, which join the wide range of beautiful colors on the iPhone 13 lineup. These new colors give customers even more options when choosing their iPhone, and we can't wait for them to take advantage of all the iPhone 13 lineup offers, including unmatched performance with A15 Bionic, our best camera systems, massive improvements to battery life for everyday needs, fast 5G, incredible durability, and so much more."

The new green colors have proven popular so far, but mid-cycle releases beg the question why can't we just have all the iPhone colors on launch?