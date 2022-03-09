During Apple's 'Peek Performance' March 8 event, the company dropped a slew of new and updated products, from the iPhone SE 3 to an all-new Mac Studio, and quite a few things in between. What they started with, of course, is a brand new color for both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro: Green and Alpine Green, respectively. When I saw this, I was internally screaming as I continued to watch the event. Once again, Apple drops the best colors mid-cycle, pushing aside the early adopters and launch day buyers of the best iPhone, which is arguably its most popular product. It feels like punishment for early adopters

Since the iPhone 3G, I have bought a new iPhone on launch day. For years, the colors that Apple dropped on the first day remained the colors you could purchase for the next year. There were no surprise color drops in the middle of the year. It wasn't until the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that Apple began to introduce a new color halfway through the product cycle, and it started with PRODUCT(RED). Apple did the same thing with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, again with PRODUCT(RED) versions dropping in the spring, months after launch. It wasn't until the iPhone 12 that Apple did this again, with a purple color, and now it has happened again with the green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.