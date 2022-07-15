Subway Surfers Tag IosSource: Sybo

What you need to know

  • Subway Surfers Tag is now available for download in Apple Arcade.
  • The new title can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
  • Players can "skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark or pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks."

Subway Surfers Tag by Subo Games is the latest addition to Apple Arcade, with gamers able to enjoy the new title across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The aim of the new game is to skate around and avoid being picked up by guards. That might sound simple, but it's anything but. Off-limits areas include Railyard, Park, Docks, and Underground with players working to boost their score using multipliers in an effort to reach a new record.

Still not hyped? Check out the launch trailer to get a feel for what Subway Surfers Tag has in store.

Join the Crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations. Skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark or pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks. But watch out! Guard is not about to put up with these shenanigans and hot on your heels - and this time, he's brought reinforcements!

Players will be able to use their game controllers on all devices, while Game Center support is also included in this initial release as well. You'll need around 300MB of available space for installation, with iOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Monterey or later required to install the game.

Those who already have Apple Arcade or Apple One can download Subway Surfers Tag for free right now. Being an Apple Arcade game means that it doesn't have any ads or in-app purchases to ruin the experience, making for an even better time to be had.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.