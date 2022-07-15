Subway Surfers Tag by Subo Games is the latest addition to Apple Arcade, with gamers able to enjoy the new title across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The aim of the new game is to skate around and avoid being picked up by guards. That might sound simple, but it's anything but. Off-limits areas include Railyard, Park, Docks, and Underground with players working to boost their score using multipliers in an effort to reach a new record.

Still not hyped? Check out the launch trailer to get a feel for what Subway Surfers Tag has in store.