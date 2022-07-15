What you need to know
- Subway Surfers Tag is now available for download in Apple Arcade.
- The new title can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- Players can "skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark or pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks."
Subway Surfers Tag by Subo Games is the latest addition to Apple Arcade, with gamers able to enjoy the new title across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
The aim of the new game is to skate around and avoid being picked up by guards. That might sound simple, but it's anything but. Off-limits areas include Railyard, Park, Docks, and Underground with players working to boost their score using multipliers in an effort to reach a new record.
Still not hyped? Check out the launch trailer to get a feel for what Subway Surfers Tag has in store.
Join the Crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations. Skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark or pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks. But watch out! Guard is not about to put up with these shenanigans and hot on your heels - and this time, he's brought reinforcements!
Players will be able to use their game controllers on all devices, while Game Center support is also included in this initial release as well. You'll need around 300MB of available space for installation, with iOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS Monterey or later required to install the game.
Those who already have Apple Arcade or Apple One can download Subway Surfers Tag for free right now. Being an Apple Arcade game means that it doesn't have any ads or in-app purchases to ruin the experience, making for an even better time to be had.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPadOS 16 will be a valuable tool for all iPad users
The next version of iPadOS shows great promise and you can see in this initial preview.
Channing Tatum replaces Chris Evans on Apple TV+ movie Project Artemis
Channing Tatum has reportedly taken over from Chris Evans on a high profile Apple TV+ movie.
watchOS 9 puts Apple Watch in the conversation of top-tier fitness trackers
When Apple announced watchOS 9, they focused extensively on fitness tracking improvements. After using the watchOS 9 beta, I can say that the potential of the Apple Watch as a top-tier fitness tracking device is finally becoming a reality.
Take down demons more comfortably in Diablo Immortal using a controller
It's more comfortable playing games like Diablo Immortal on your iPhone or iPad when using a controller. There are several that work well with iOS devices, but these are the best ones.