What you need to know
- Nintendo has announced Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury coming to Nintendo Switch.
- It's a remastered version of the Super Mario 3D World game which originally released on Wii U.
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launches on February 12, 2021.
Earlier this year, rumors started to fly that some of Super Mario's back catalog would be coming to Nintendo Switch. Now we know these rumors to be true. In addition to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, Nintendo also plans on releasing Super Mario 3D World on the Nintendo Switch.
Super Mario 3D World originally released on the Wii U console back in in 2013. The Nintendo Switch version will also include Bowser's Fury — another segment to the Super Mario 3D World game which Nintendo states "features the same great co-op gameplay, creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but also so much more."
Though Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is expected to release on February 12, 2021, launch dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Meow Mario
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Three remastered classics
Mario's popular title from the Wii U era is coming to Nintendo Switch along with a brand new segment: Bowser's Fury. It can be played solo or in co-op with up to four players. Gather coins, defeat enemies, and find power ups that can turn Mario and friends into cats as you platform your way to defeating Bowser.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Both 6.1 and 6.7-inch 'Pro' iPhone 12 models getting LiDAR
A new report from Fast Company says that both the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 'Pro' models are getting LiDAR scanners.
Is this incredible iPad Air 4 concept our first look at the new device?
Apple's new iPad Air 4 will reportedly undergo a total design overhaul when it is released, and Svetapple has created an incredible concept to show us how it could look.
Apple's store in SoHo says goodbye to a piece of the company's history
The renovations will bring a new Forum and LED Video Wall, a new Boardroom, and upgrades to existing fixtures and finishes.
Need a break from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Try these games!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a great game on the Switch, but sometimes you just need a break. Here are some other amazing games that you should check out after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on your Nintendo Switch.