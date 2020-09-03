Earlier this year, rumors started to fly that some of Super Mario's back catalog would be coming to Nintendo Switch . Now we know these rumors to be true. In addition to Super Mario 3D All-Stars , which includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, Nintendo also plans on releasing Super Mario 3D World on the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario 3D World originally released on the Wii U console back in in 2013. The Nintendo Switch version will also include Bowser's Fury — another segment to the Super Mario 3D World game which Nintendo states "features the same great co-op gameplay, creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but also so much more."

Though Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is expected to release on February 12, 2021, launch dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.