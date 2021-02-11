You're going to want to take advantage of our Super Mario 3D World tips and tricks if you want to make it far. Some levels are down right difficult and there are several secrets that can make things easier for you along the way. Here are the best tips, tricks, and secrets to help you gather all Super Mario 3D World Stars and Stamps, along with making it easier to get through each level. Looking for other fun titles to play? Check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. 1. Use each character's special skills to your advantage Certain Green Stars, Stamps, Key Coins or other goodies can be easier to acquire when you're playing as a specific character. If you're unable to reach something, you might want to consider trying the level as a different character since they all have unique skills and weaknesses. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Mario: Balanced running speed, medium traction, and average jump height. An all-around good character for competitive and cooperative play.

Balanced running speed, medium traction, and average jump height. An all-around good character for competitive and cooperative play. Luigi: Jumps the highest, falls slower, but has lower traction. Great for reaching the top of flagpoles or reaching high items.

Jumps the highest, falls slower, but has lower traction. Great for reaching the top of flagpoles or reaching high items. Peach: Can briefly float in the air after jumping, but runs slower. Can help avoid landing on dangerous spots or float to reach collectibles.

Can briefly float in the air after jumping, but runs slower. Can help avoid landing on dangerous spots or float to reach collectibles. Toad: Runs the fastest but cannot jump high and falls fast. Perfect for chasing down rabbits or beating others to Stars.

Runs the fastest but cannot jump high and falls fast. Perfect for chasing down rabbits or beating others to Stars. Rosalina: Does a spin attack but has lowest running speed. Excellent choice for new players just getting used to the game or for taking down enemies in a hurry. However, she is only unlocked after beating World Star-1: Rainbow Run. 2. Always activate the Checkpoint Flag There are a few reasons for doing this. First off, the first person to touch the checkpoint flag midway through a level gets extra points added to their personal total. Secondly, things tend to get trickier after the flag. Activating the midway points makes it so that if you die, you only have to start back at the checkpoint flag with everything you acquired up to that point rather than at the start of the level with nothing.

3. Carry the team If you go up to a teammate's character and press a button, you'll be able to pick them up, run with them, or even throw them. This can be helpful for reaching certain Stars and Stamps. Additionally, if one of your friends doesn't have confidence it making it through a stretch, you might be able to carry them through it. Of course, if you're playing competitively, you can also do this to mess with your opposition. 4. Extra power-ups make levels easier As you run through levels, you'll acquire power-ups by hitting ? Blocks. If you have an extra power-up in your inventory, you can use it to change your current power-up ability. Say you're currently turned into a cat with a Super Bell, but you come to an area where you need to light torches. Grab the Fire Flower from your inventory and give yourself the proper abilities. Extra power-ups are also helpful in the event that you get hurt to restore you to a large form. 4. Multiplayer Ground Pound power When playing with others, if everyone manages to Ground Pound at the same time, it releases a shockwave that destroys nearby enemies. Just be careful with this, as doing a Ground Pound near another player who isn't doing one can temporarily stun your friend's character. Of course, stunning another player might be a strategic move if you're playing competitively and not cooperatively. 5. Some levels are easier going solo, some easier in multiplayer Depending on the obstacles and puzzles presented in various levels, it can be easier to play on your own or with friends. For instance, if there's a Green Star in a particularly tricky area where it's easier to fall, it might be better to have one player go for it. However, triggering certain platforms or collecting Coins within a timelimit can be much easier done with multiple people to help.