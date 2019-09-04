What you need to know
- Several new characters have come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate through the Fighters Pass.
- During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed that even more fighters are coming after the five from the Fighter's Pass have arrived.
- Additionally, the Mii Fighter Costumes #3 is coming on September 5.
- You can get Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Amazon for $50.
Speculating about which characters are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been a big deal and a great source of conversation over the last several months. During today's Nintendo Direct, a very special announcement was made. The discussions will live on as even more characters are coming to the game over the next several months. We don't know how many or the timeframes for when they'll be added, only that they will.
In addition, if you've been looking forward to the Mii Figher Costumes #3, they are available tomorrow. You can take a look at the trailer for the new costumes below:
During the Nintendo Direct, it was also confirmed that Banjo and Kazooie are available to use right now. The next Challenger's Pack was also revealed as none other than Terry from Fatal Fury. We'll be sure to share updates when the next Challenger's Packs are unveiled. Since the discussion has now been revived, what characters would you like to see in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?
