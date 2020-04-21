A DigiTimes report claims that supply chains are gearing up for a rebound in AirPods sales in the second quarter of 2020.

The report notes:

AirPods shipments have started gaining momentum through second-quarter 2020 volumes may still be unable to match the peak season levels of 2019, according to industry sources. Demand may be rebounding in the second quarter, but it remains to be seen whether the momentum will be as strong in the second half of the year, the sources noted.

The report claims that AirPods production is still currently high, despite delays to some components. Sources say they expect "the supply chain of the AirPods to return to normal operations in the near future", and that AirPods annual shipments is expected to rise by double-digit growth this year.

Just a couple of days ago, it was reported that Apple might be planning to release new AirPods as early as next month, possibly alongside the MacBook Pro next month. In contrast, Apple's rumored new AirPods Pro, possibly called the AirPods X, have reportedly been delayed until next year.

Apple's AirPods continue to be a driving force behind its meteoric wearables growth. Apple reportedly shipped over 40 million units of wearables in Q4 of 2019. The wearables umbrella includes AirPods, as well as Apple Watch and its Beats lineup. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of Apple's retail operation worldwide, Counterpoint Research estimated that Apple might sell more than 100M units of true wireless hearables this year, a figure Apple is likely to fall short of.