What you need to know
- Consumer research shows that nearly 25% of U.S. Apple Customers own an Apple TV.
- The survey was conducted by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
- Amongst Apple's "Other" products, Apple TV was more popular than both Apple Watch and AirPods.
Research conducted by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners has revealed that almost 25% of US Apple Customers own an Apple TV.
As reported by Cult of Mac, the survey has revealed that Apple TV appears to more popular amongst Apple's U.S. customer base than both AirPods and Apple Watch.
According to the report:
U.S. Apple customers were surveyed by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, a market-analysis firm, about which types of devices they own. Apple's in-home video player is at the top of the Other Products category, which includes everything that's not an iPhone, iPad or Mac.
"Apple TV is the most popular of the gadgets among the Other Products, with about one-quarter of current customers owning one," said Mike Levin, CIRP partner and co- founder. "Apple TV has been around for many years, so we're not surprised that it has achieved this penetration."
One important note about the survey is that it's a tally of "percent of buyers with product." As the report notes, this doesn't include new sales, but rather people who owned the product as of September 2019. With that in mind, it could be that the release of Apple's new AirPods Pro may catalyze the ownership of AirPods moving forward. The survey does, however, prove that Apple TV seems to be the most popular "other" Apple product on the market as of right now. ("Other" of course denoting products beyond the iPhone, iPod, iPad and Mac)
Apple TV is also all-the-rage just now thanks to Apple TV+, Apple's new streaming service which launched on November 1 with a solid lineup of original TV shows and the extremely competitive price of $4.99 a month. Better still, anyone who purchases an iPhone, iPod, iPad, Mac or Apple TV gets a year's free subscription!
Now in 25% of U.S Apple households!
Apple TV 4K
Now with Apple TV+!
Watch all of your Apple-purchased content, download movies and TV shows, or stream with Apple TV+. When you're done, wind down with a blast on Apple Arcade
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
STELA for Apple Arcade is a shallow, sadistic, totally fun game
Can you outrun killer dark shadows? Take leaps of faith into the unknown? Traverse a world where nothing is what it seems? STELA will test your mettle.
Adobe Rush becomes the first third-party app to post to TikTok
Adobe's MAX event is a steady stream of new announcements and updates, the latest of which is the arrival of TikTok support in Adobe Rush. The update is available in the App Store now.
The new Microsoft Edge launches on January 15 for Windows and macOS
The new version of Microsoft Edge has a release date! Expect to see the browser launch on January 15, with a release candidate available now for those who want to check out the stable version of Edge early. The new Edge will be launching on Windows 7, 8, and 10 as well as macOS too.
Need a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos? We've got the best options
Audiophile? Love being fully immersed in your movies? Then you need a soundbar with Dolby Atmos support. These are the best you can buy.