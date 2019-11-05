As reported by Cult of Mac, the survey has revealed that Apple TV appears to more popular amongst Apple's U.S. customer base than both AirPods and Apple Watch.

"Apple TV is the most popular of the gadgets among the Other Products, with about one-quarter of current customers owning one," said Mike Levin, CIRP partner and co- founder. "Apple TV has been around for many years, so we're not surprised that it has achieved this penetration."

U.S. Apple customers were surveyed by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, a market-analysis firm, about which types of devices they own. Apple's in-home video player is at the top of the Other Products category, which includes everything that's not an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

One important note about the survey is that it's a tally of "percent of buyers with product." As the report notes, this doesn't include new sales, but rather people who owned the product as of September 2019. With that in mind, it could be that the release of Apple's new AirPods Pro may catalyze the ownership of AirPods moving forward. The survey does, however, prove that Apple TV seems to be the most popular "other" Apple product on the market as of right now. ("Other" of course denoting products beyond the iPhone, iPod, iPad and Mac)

Apple TV is also all-the-rage just now thanks to Apple TV+, Apple's new streaming service which launched on November 1 with a solid lineup of original TV shows and the extremely competitive price of $4.99 a month. Better still, anyone who purchases an iPhone, iPod, iPad, Mac or Apple TV gets a year's free subscription!